Johnson & Johnson quarterly sales beat expectations

Jan 22 (Reuters) – Johnson & Johnson reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue on Tuesday, helped by strong demand for its drugs to treat cancer and psoriasis.

Overall sales rose to $20.39 billion from $20.20 billion, above the average Wall Street estimate of $20.20 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company posted net profit of $3.04 billion, or $1.12 per share, for the fourth quarter, compared with a loss of $10.71 billion, or $3.99 per share, a year earlier, when it recorded a $13.6 billion charge related to changes to the U.S. tax law.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/article/johnsonjohnson-results/johnson-johnson-quarterly-sales-beat-expectations-idUSL3N1ZM3GI