Johnson & Johnson still expects Carvykti to hit at least $5 bln peak sales -CFO

Jan 23 (Reuters) – Johnson & Johnson CFO Joseph Wolk said the drugmaker stills expects its cancer treatment Carvykti to reach peak sales of at least $5 billion, despite a new safety warning from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
 
Wolk said in an interview that the FDA’s request for a warning on the label of it and other CAR-T therapies will not affect its pharmaceutical sales target of $57 billion by 2025.
 

