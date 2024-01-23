Johnson & Johnson still expects Carvykti to hit at least $5 bln peak sales -CFO

https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/JJ-to-begin-human-trials-of-COVID-19-vaccine-in-second-half-of-July-Reuters-6-10-20.jpeg 229 370 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2024-01-23 08:23:292024-01-23 09:21:46Johnson & Johnson still expects Carvykti to hit at least $5 bln peak sales -CFO
Jan 23 (Reuters) – Johnson & Johnson CFO Joseph Wolk said the drugmaker stills expects its cancer treatment Carvykti to reach peak sales of at least $5 billion, despite a new safety warning from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Wolk said in an interview that the FDA’s request for a warning on the label of it and other CAR-T therapies will not affect its pharmaceutical sales target of $57 billion by 2025.