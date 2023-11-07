Johnson & Johnson to submit application to start trials for surgical robot

Nov 7 (Reuters) – Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ.N) MedTech unit said on Tuesday it would submit an application to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration in the second half of 2024 to initiate clinical trials of its robotic surgical system.

The surgical robot, Ottava, incorporates four robotic arms into a standard size surgical table and has the ability to reposition a patient without interrupting the surgical procedure, the company said.

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG.O) with its surgical robot da Vinci has been a market leader in the robotic surgery space, while Medtronic Plc (MDT.N) is also attempting to enter the market with robotic surgical system Hugo.

Reporting by Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva and Shinjini Ganguli

Source: Reuters

