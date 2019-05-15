Johnson & Johnson to submit applications for at least 10 new drugs by 2023

(Reuters) – Johnson & Johnson said on Wednesday it expected to file marketing applications for at least 10 new drugs between 2019 to 2023, to strengthen its pharmaceuticals unit which has been a major growth driver.

This is part of the healthcare conglomerate’s plan to deliver above-market growth through 2023 at its Janssen unit, it said. The plan comes ahead of J&J’s business review, scheduled later on Wednesday.

The company said it would discuss four medicines that are new to J&J’s pipeline of drugs at its review as well as therapeutic areas such as gene therapy and RNA therapeutics.

Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-johnson-johnson-outlook/johnson-johnson-to-submit-applications-for-at-least-10-new-drugs-by-2023-idUSKCN1SL1BM