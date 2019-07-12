(Reuters) – Johnson & Johnson said on Friday it plans to conduct a late-stage study of its investigational vaccine for Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) in several countries across the Americas and Europe, including the United States.

The drugmaker already has a mid-stage HIV vaccine study underway in five southern African countries.

There are currently no vaccines for HIV, a virus that weakens the body’s immune system.

Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-johnson-johnson-hiv/johnson-johnson-to-test-experimental-hiv-vaccine-in-u-s-europe-idUSKCN1U720D