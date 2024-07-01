JPA Health bolsters leadership team with the appointment of Colleen Carter as head of life sciences and Adam Pawluk as head of JPA Labs

JPA Health bolsters leadership team with the appointment of Colleen Carter as head of life sciences and Adam Pawluk as head of JPA Labs

Washington, D.C. – July 1, 2024 — JPA Health, an independent, full-service agency working exclusively in the health sector, today announces the expansion of its leadership team with the strategic appointments of Colleen Carter as Head of Life Sciences and Adam Pawluk as Head of JPA Labs, the agency’s shared services division. These appointments will be effective immediately.

Colleen Carter will lead the rapidly growing Life Sciences division, which covers pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, diagnostics, medtech, and digital health industries. Adam Pawluk, previously JPA’s Chief Client Officer, will now oversee JPA Labs, including creative, digital, earned media, serious games and research solutions.

“We are thrilled to have Colleen join the JPA Health network. Her diverse and valuable expertise will greatly benefit our impressive roster of clients,” said Carrie Jones, CEO of JPA Health. “With her more than 20 years of client-focused global expertise spanning the pharma, diagnostics, device, biotech, and wellness industries, Colleen is a perfect fit for our agency and an invaluable asset as we continue expanding our capabilities globally.”

Colleen most recently worked at Fingerpaint Group, where she served as its first Chief Marketing Officer. In just four years, she supported the evaluation, onboarding, and integration of 10 acquisitions, including targets in medical education, managed care, multicultural, branding and promotion, and global companies. Her commercialization proficiency encompasses more than 50 product and corporate launches, showcasing her ability to create highly effective and successful structures and processes across diverse environments. Colleen’s experience spans across clinical stage milestones, supporting medical affairs and commercial marketing, continuing through product launch and loss of exclusivity. Prior to Fingerpaint, Colleen held senior leadership roles at Concentric Health Experience and Harrison & Star.

Based in JPA Health’s New York office, Colleen will join JPA’s Executive Leadership Team with responsibility for the Life Sciences P&L. She will report directly to Carrie Jones.

“This is an incredible opportunity to join this dynamic and innovative agency. I am excited to begin this journey alongside Carrie and the amazing teams that make up the Life Sciences division,” said Colleen Carter. “In addition to being one of the best in the business, JPA Health reflects my passion and commitment to making a meaningful impact, driven by a genuine desire to serve others and help solve big problems that truly make the world a healthier place.”

Adam Pawluk, who has been with JPA Health for seven years, will transition from his role as Chief Client Officer to Head of JPA Labs. Adam has been instrumental in serving JPA’s clients and has significantly contributed to the agency’s specialist model. Based in JPA Health’s Washington, DC office, Adam will continue to serve on the Executive Leadership Team, reporting directly to Carrie Jones.

“I am thrilled to lead JPA Labs as we double-down on our mission to be the leading health innovation agency,” said Adam Pawluk. “Our team of synced-up specialists represents the best talent in the industry, working together seamlessly across creative, digital, data sciences and research solutions to produce game-changing, award-winning work. Our integrated approach is unlike that of any other agency, allowing us to flex and adapt to the needs of each client, ensuring we drive exceptional value and results.”

This has been an active year for JPA Health, including the recent acquisition of BioCentric, Inc., a medical communications agency with offices in greater Philadelphia and Lausanne, Switzerland, and True North Solutions, a Cambridge, Mass-based consultancy specializing in AI and Machine Learning. With the integration of these two leading agencies, JPA Health continues to build on its mission to provide comprehensive, data-driven, and high-impact services to clients across the Life Sciences, Public Health, One Health, and Federal Government sectors.

JPA Health

JPA Health is an award-winning independent, full-service agency established in 2007. With offices across the U.S. and Europe, the agency seamlessly brings together flexible solutions in public relations, commercial marketing, patient advocacy, and medical communications across the health sector. Leveraging tailored AI solutions, JPA Health crafts seamless, 360-degree omnichannel strategies to engage healthcare stakeholders effectively. As a women-owned and independent agency, we are passionate about helping people live healthier lives and dedicated to pushing the boundaries of healthcare communications. Discover more at www.jpa.com.