JPA Health expands capabilities with the acquisition of Biocentric

WASHINGTON, May 24, 2024 — JPA Health, a global full-service, integrated health agency, announced the acquisition of BioCentric, Inc., an award-winning medical communications agency. BioCentric is recognized for its work with leading pharmaceutical companies, supporting them with scientific platforms for pipeline product candidates, clinical trial acceleration, and HCP engagement.

BioCentric will serve as JPA Health’s medical communications and learning experiences arm, leveraging its innovative serious games and gamification approach to enhance engagements, capture meaningful insights, and drive positive behavior change. Sherine Aly, who founded BioCentric in 2001, will continue to lead the division, ensuring clients receive exceptional scientific communications solutions. BioCentric has offices in Collingswood, N.J., and Lausanne, Switzerland.

“We are thrilled to welcome BioCentric into the growing JPA Health family,” said Carrie Jones, CEO of JPA Health. “This acquisition is a great union, bringing together BioCentric’s medical prowess with JPA’s deeply rooted expertise across marketing, patient advocacy, and corporate communications. Our clients will benefit from a fully integrated agency that can deliver unparalleled solutions to help them achieve their goals efficiently and effectively.”

“Joining JPA Health allows us to elevate our work to new heights. Our shared commitment to improving lives by connecting healthcare stakeholders and leveraging the latest technological innovations will unlock powerful and creative synergies,” said Sherine Aly, Executive Vice President, Medical Communications. “Together, we can now offer our clients end-to-end solutions that make a real difference in patients’ lives.”

This acquisition follows JPA Health’s purchase of True North Solutions in September 2023, further expanding the agency’s capabilities in predictive analytics, AI, and natural language processing. With the integration of True North Solutions and BioCentric, JPA Health continues to build on its mission to provide comprehensive, data-driven, and high-impact services to clients across the life sciences, public health, one health, and federal government sectors.

The combined agency has more than 120 employees across offices in the U.S. and Europe, offering a synergistic suite of services that includes corporate communications, brand marketing, patient engagement, and scientific storytelling. This integration is rooted in the shared values and vision of both organizations, deeply committed to advancing medicine and improving health outcomes.

JPA Health

JPA Health is an award-winning independent, full-service agency established in 2007. With offices across the U.S. and Europe, the agency seamlessly brings together flexible solutions in public relations, commercial marketing, patient advocacy, and medical communications across the health sector. Leveraging tailored AI solutions, JPA Health crafts seamless, 360-degree omnichannel strategies to engage healthcare stakeholders effectively. As a women-owned and independent agency, we are passionate about helping people live healthier lives and dedicated to pushing the boundaries of healthcare communications. Discover more at www.jpa.com.

BioCentric – A JPA Health Company

BioCentric is an award-winning medical communications and learning experiences agency that supports a broad range of drug development and commercialization activities. With expertise in behavioral science, modern learning principles, and game mechanics, BioCentric creates value-based, customer-centric experiences to improve patient care.

Source: JPA Health