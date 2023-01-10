JPM day 2: highlights

Published: Jan 10, 2023

By BioSpace Staff

5:15 p.m.: The last time Relay Therapeutics CEO Sanjiv Patel presented at JP Morgan week, it was as the head of a preclinical company. On Tuesday, he showcased a pipeline of six candidates, three of them in early-to-mid clinical development. 2023, he said, is “all about execution.”

Patel first focused on the Phase I trial of PI3Kα Inhibitor RLY-2608 as monotherapy in advanced solid tumor patients and in combination with fulvestrant for patients with advanced breast cancer. Relay expects initial data from this trial during the first half of 2023.

Also in 2023:

Relay projects being in the clinic with RLY-5836, a pan-mutant selective PI3Kα inhibitor, in Q2, 2023.

Relay anticipates full dose escalation data from the REFOCUS study of FGFR2 inhibitor RLY-4008 in the first half of 2023. RLY-4008 is being assessed in patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and other advanced solid tumors

Relay expects to nominate a development candidate for its Estrogen Receptor Alpha (ERα) Degrader program in 2023. This program is also targeting breast cancer.

During his presentation, Patel emphasized the favorable interim tolerability profile of the clinical candidates, which he said minimized key dose-limiting off-target toxicities. The company also has five undisclosed programs in preclinical development.

4:30 p.m.: Just four months after becoming CEO of Scholar Rock, Jay Backstrom, M.D. touted some of the company’s recent achievements, emphasizing its “revolutionary platform” and “robust pipeline of promising products.”

By far, Scholar Rock’s most notable achievement in 2022 came from its investigational antibody, apitegromab. In the Phase II TOPAZ trial, the therapeutic improved quality of life in patients with types 2 and 3 spinal muscular atrophy.

The candidate is poised to be the first muscle-directed therapy in SMA, Backstrom said. He added that if successful, it “will be the catalyst for Scholar Rock to become a fully integrated commercial company.”

Though there are already three approved therapies for SMA, Backstrom said Scholar Rock’s candidate will “complement, not compete” with them, as it uses a completely different mechanism of action.

In 2023, all eyes will be on the Phase III SAPPHIRE trial, which, if positive, is expected to form the basis for regulatory submissions.

Backstrom also cited the November appointment of chief medical officer Jing Marantz, M.D. as a notable achievement over the past year.

1:30 p.m.: Sanofi CEO Paul Hudson presented the company’s outlook for the new year, highlighting upcoming milestones and achievements that mark what he called the “new Sanofi.”

He opened by touting Dupixent’s success in 2022, stating that over 500,000 patients are already being treated with the therapeutic. Hinting at expectations for the new year, he added that Sanofi hasn’t “touched the surface” yet in terms of Dupixent’s growth.

Hudson also emphasized the progress of Sanofi’s once-weekly hemophilia A treatment, which was granted breakthrough therapy designation by the FDA in June 2022. He anticipates the therapeutic will be approved in February, 2023.

Also in focus was the company’s RSV vaccine efforts. Days before the conference began, the FDA accepted Sanofi’s application for nirsevimab. If approved, it would become the first protective option against RSV disease for all infants.

Hudson said Sanofi hopes to launch the vaccine in time for RSV season later this year. He expressed his hope that an approval would prevent 80% of hospitalizations in this indication.

1:30 p.m.: Sage Therapeutics CEO Barry Greene began his presentation by stating, “We are in a brain health pandemic.” He went on to lay out his company’s answer to the crisis.