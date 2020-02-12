Judge Drops Some Charges Against Elizabeth Holmes, Wire Fraud Remains

Things are looking a little bit rosier for Elizabeth Holmes and the criminal charges against her after a federal judge dismissed some of the charges she is facing.

On Tuesday, a federal judge ruled that federal prosecutors cannot pursue charges that claim Holmes and her Theranos partner Sunny Balwani defrauded doctors and customers who did not pay for blood tests. The judge ruled that the testing conducted by Theranos was paid for by insurance companies, therefore the patients themselves were not deprived of any money or property, Reuters reported this morning.

In his ruling, U.S. District Judge Edward Davila said the federal indictment “fails to connect a specific intent to defraud” when it comes to both the doctors and patients, Bloomberg noted in its coverage. While those charges were dismissed, the judge refused to dismiss the wire fraud charges against Holmes and Balwani, which are more serious charges. The prosecution is also free to pursue charges that the Theranos duo fooled patients into relying on the company’s blood-testing technology that they knew was faulty. Many of those patients made medical decisions based on those faulty tests. The faulty tests were the beginning of the end for the California startup that was once valued at $9 billion. In May of 2016, Theranos voided two-years-worth of blood test results sent to doctors and customers due to inaccurate results. That sparked numerous lawsuits from patients who made medical decisions based on that voided data.