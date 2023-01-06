JUICE Pharma names new chief experience officer

NEW YORK, NY (January 6, 2023) – JUICE Pharma Worldwide, a privately held, full-service global creative and marketing communications agency focused on healthcare, announced that industry veteran Chris Ozanian has been appointed Chief Experience Officer. He will be responsible for expanding on JUICE’S ongoing digital success with clients who are craving omnichannel leadership and a customer-focused approach to digital marketing.

“Chris has the rare combination of a strategic mindset, a charismatic leadership style and a passion for emerging technology,” said Lynn Macrone who along with Forrest King are Co-Chief Executive Officers of the agency. “In his new role, he will be accountable for implementing our strategic initiatives and making sure they’re pulled through every part of the organization. This encompasses brand strategy, omnichannel and engagement strategy, digital strategy, and technology strategy.”

Ozanian joins JUICE from VMLY&R where he held the role of Managing Director of Experience Strategy. His previous roles included developing a User Experience and Innovation Team at Pfizer in addition to management positions at agencies where he worked on accounts including Merck, Biogen, and Verizon, along with a variety of luxury brands.

According to King, “Chris has cultivated a career’s worth of marketing success stories and has a cadre of clients and colleagues who sing his praises and value their time working with him.”

About JUICE, Ozanian said “we organically started to have discussions, and not only did I find Lynn and Forrest to be two of the most wonderful people I’ve ever had conversations with, but I was so impressed with all they’ve accomplished. In joining JUICE, I am inspired by the agency’s creative heritage and excited to be part of their vision to create transformative ideas in healthcare marketing. I wanted to be part of an organization that was led from the top with such positive and energetic leadership.”

About JUICE Pharma Worldwide

JUICE Pharma Worldwide is a full-service, fully independent healthcare marketing agency

where energy is everything and vital brands thrive. JUICE is fueled with kinetic ideas that

inspire clients and set brands into motion to drive impact in today’s changing environment.

Founded in 2002, JUICE specializes in delivering high touch, high impact customer

experiences that drive clients’ success and transform lives. An award-winning agency,

JUICE has had the honor of launching some of the biggest healthcare breakthroughs over

the last two decades and has been a global marketing partner to the biopharmaceutical

industry, with both blue-chip companies and bio-tech start-ups. For more information go

to juicepharma.com.