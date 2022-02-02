Kathryn Evans is named director of client engagement at Peregrine Market Access

February 2, 2022

Saratoga Springs, NY—Peregrine Market Access, a full-service life science commercialization partner, has promoted Kathryn “Kat” Evans to director of client engagement. The new position elevates Evans to Peregrine’s senior leadership team at the fast-growing company.

In her new role, Evans will manage the account services group, which is the client-facing arm of Peregrine Market Access. She will manage and mentor account team members, cultivate strong partnerships with clients as a senior agency liaison, and provide strategic recommendations for driving business growth. Evans joined Peregrine in 2020 as a senior vice president of account services.

“Kat is a very talented leader who possesses all of the necessary attributes to be successful in her new role,” explained John Guarino, president and managing partner of Peregrine Market Access. “She’s an effective communicator, a trusted team builder, and a creative problem solver who has a strong work ethic and deep knowledge of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.”

Evans has more than 10 years of healthcare marketing experience in both traditional pharmaceutical advertising and medical communications for patient, physician, and managed market audiences. Among her notable accomplishments during that time include spearheading nearly 20 new indication and product launches for pharmaceutical clients in a variety of therapeutic categories, including oncology/ hematology, neurology, dermatology, cardiology, and pain management. She earned a bachelor’s degree, summa cum laude, in magazine journalism from Syracuse University’s S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications.

“I’m excited about this opportunity and feel fortunate to be surrounded by such an amazing team of colleagues,” said Evans. “The great work being done at this company is inspiring, and I look forward to what’s ahead.”

ABOUT PEREGRINE MARKET ACCESS

Peregrine Market Access is a full-service commercialization partner to the life science industry with capabilities in consulting, communication, and execution phases of market access and brand campaigns. The Peregrine team is on a mission to change the way healthcare is valued in the United States. Peregrine’s business units include Strategy and Consulting, Market Access Communications, Research and Analytics, Value Modeling, Reimbursement Solutions, Value Chain Public Relations, Media Mapping, and Contract Account and Sales Team services. Through its work, Peregrine helps people living with chronic and/or life-threatening conditions to gain access to FDA- approved diagnostics and treatments. Peregrine Market Access is nationally recognized as one of America’s

fastest-growing private companies by Inc. 5000 and is certified as a Great Place to Work®. The company is headquartered in Saratoga Springs, New York, and also has an office in Santa Monica, California. Learn more at PeregrineMarketAccess.com.