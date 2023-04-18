Kimberly Irish, Ph.D., and Kathryn Evans promoted to partners at Peregrine Market Access

Saratoga Springs, NY—Peregrine Market Access, a life sciences consulting, communications, and commercialization company, announces the promotion of Kimberly Irish, PhD, and Kathryn “Kat” Evans to Partner, the highest level of leadership at Peregrine.

Dr. Kim Irish serves as director of medical strategy at Peregrine Market Access. She is a trained research scientist and a medical strategist with more than 20 years of experience in pharmaceutical advertising and medical communications. Over her career, Dr. Irish has worked on more than 50 pharmaceutical product accounts and 20 product launches. She is well versed in cell and gene therapy and has expertise in many therapeutic areas, including rare diseases, neurology, mental health, oncology, respiratory diseases, and women’s health. Dr. Irish received a bachelor’s degree in biology from Stony Brook University and a doctorate in physiology and cell biology from Albany Medical College in Albany, New York. She completed her post-doctoral training in genetics at the New York State Department of Health.

“Kim is a voracious learner, super smart, and dedicated to this organization, its people, and our success,” said John Guarino, president and managing partner at Peregrine Market Access. “She is a seasoned professional who understands what it takes to deliver strong work and is a strong role model for everyone in the company.”

Kat Evans serves as director of client engagement at Peregrine Market Access. She is an award-winning account leader with more than 15 years of healthcare marketing experience. Evans is proficient in developing communications for managed markets, healthcare providers, and patient sectors and has led more than 20 new indication and product launches across such therapeutic categories as oncology, immunology, neurology, cardiology, and pain management. She earned a bachelor’s degree in magazine journalism from Syracuse University’s S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications.

“Kat is a person of impeccable integrity, a consummate professional, and one of the best multitaskers I have ever met,” explained Guarino. “She has exceeded my wildest expectations and continues to impress me with her competitive nature, can-do attitude, and infectious positivity.”

Evans and Dr. Irish join Guarino and current partners Scott Neverett, SHRM-CP, director of human resources and corporate culture; Mary Pietryga, MBA, director of strategic marketing and creative services; and Lisette Garrison, chief financial officer, in leading the growing company.

About Peregrine Market Access

Peregrine Market Access is a leading consulting, communications, and commercialization partner for the life sciences industry that’s on a mission to redefine the way healthcare is valued. The Peregrine group of companies includes Communications Agency, Contract Account and Sales Team, Digital Modeling, Market Insights, Publications and Media Strategy, Reimbursement Solutions, Strategy and Consulting, and Value Chain Public Relations. Through its work with pharmaceutical and biotechnology clients, Peregrine helps people living with chronic and/or life-threatening conditions to gain access to the diagnostics and treatments they need. Peregrine Market Access is nationally recognized as one of America’s fastest-growing private companies by Inc. and is certified as a Great Place to Work®. The company is headquartered in Saratoga Springs, New York, and also has offices in Santa Monica, California and Paris, France. Learn more at PeregrineMarketAccess.com.