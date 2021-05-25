Klick Group Hires Ryan Slipakoff as Chief Transformation Officer

— Seasoned technology veteran, known for enterprise healthcare transformation leadership, joins Klick as company continues to experience outstanding growth and momentum

TORONTO, ON/NEW YORK, NY – May 25, 2021 – The Klick Group of Companies’ Chairman and CEO Leerom Segal today announced the arrival of Ryan Slipakoff as Chief Transformation Officer. Slipakoff brings a wealth of diverse expertise from across the healthcare and digital ecosystem to the newly created role.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ryan to Klick as we continue to bolster our technological leadership across the life sciences industry and further drive innovation, new product development, and commercialization within the Klick ecosystem,” said Segal. “The pandemic has been a forcing function for the adoption of digital in healthcare. As a result, our clients have adapted rapidly to optimize the patient experience and improve convenience by continuing to modernize infrastructure and embracing agile.”

“I’m very excited about the incredible opportunities ahead,” said Slipakoff. “Klick is uniquely positioned to deliver successful transformation efforts because of our ability to maximize speed, value, and measurable impact. Our laser-focus on health and our ability to ensure brand utilization, enterprise scalability, and real-world practicality is the difference that will make all the difference.”

According to Slipakoff, the life sciences industry is at a critical inflection point in the transformation space. While most companies have invested in the technology platforms they need, the majority still struggle to unlock the full power, value, and return on their technology investments. This is resulting in many healthcare companies and their brands grappling with how to deliver superior customer experiences and value (beyond their products) and realize a higher return on their technology investment.

Klick is different, explained Segal. “We offer our clients an unfair advantage that goes beyond having many unicorns working on their business because we’re fully integrated and have a heritage of over two decades in delivering complex technical solutions. These capabilities have been nurtured organically and, with Ryan, we’re going to turbo-charge our mission of helping life sciences clients’ realize their full market potential.”

Klick works in form, function, and approach, as a fully harmonized team. This balance enables more holistic solutions, while accelerating impact and amplifying value. The infusion of this unified approach makes it easier for clients to overcome their own internal silos, whom Klick empowers with language, tools, and organizational alignment to solve today’s most complex challenges.

Helping life sciences industry unlock the value of technology and data

The landscape currently has healthcare marketing agencies, holding companies, and consulting firms all vying to be their clients’ transformation partner of choice. Enterprise-driven transformation initiatives and shared services are often misaligned with brand needs, leading to underutilization, lack of value pull-through, and the ultimate inability to realize the potential of investments. At the same time, while some agency brand partners may understand brands’ needs, they usually lack the technology and data acumen, and operational discipline to create scalable solutions and frameworks that make sense at the enterprise level.

“Klick is a trusted partner, deeply rooted in the needs of brands and healthcare stakeholders,” Slipakoff added. “When you combine that alignment with Klick’s strategic business imperatives and well-defined, high ROI use cases for new capabilities with a well-harmonized technology and data-savvy, unified team, you’ve got a partner who can help healthcare clients unlock the value of their tech and data, and deliver world-class customer experiences and commercial agility.”

For the last five years, Slipakoff served as Epsilon’s Vice President of Healthcare and has built a reputation for being a key executive transformation partner in the life sciences industry. He has co-created solutions with pharmaceutical executives, and harmonized data, technology, operations, creative, analytics and media with clinical and business imperatives. Previously, Slipakoff led the healthcare and life sciences business of Accenture’s Interactive Operations practice, helping healthcare executives to develop, scale and continuously optimize new capabilities and transform their commercial model.

While at Cegedim (now part of IQVIA), he partnered with sales, sales force effectiveness, IT, and operations to enhance capability for sales and enterprise through integrated CRM, remote detailing, master data management, analytics, and related services. Following the company’s acquisition by IMS, he was tasked with driving growth for its omnichannel marketing solutions and services. Other prior roles include leading Syandus’ effort in developing first-of-breed intelligent simulations for HCP education and interactive collaboration.

Today’s announcement follows a series of other significant developments across the Klick eco-system, including Klick’s expanding Technology, Policy & Advocacy, Scientific Innovation, and Intelligence practices, as well as its thriving new Consulting and Ventures businesses, and the arrival of several other senior new hires as the company continues to experience record-breaking growth.

About Klick Group

The Klick Group of companies – Klick Health (including Klick Katalyst), Klick Media Group, Klick Applied Sciences (including Klick Labs), Klick Consulting, Klick Ventures, and Sensei Labs – is an ecosystem of brilliant talent collectively working to maximize their people and clients’ full potential. Established in 1997, Klick has teams in New York, Philadelphia, Toronto, and across North America. Klick has consistently been named a Best Managed Company and Great Place to Work. In 2020, the company was recognized with 14 Best Workplace awards, including Best Workplaces for Women, Best Workplaces for Inclusion, Employee-Recommended Workplaces, Most Admired Corporate Cultures, and FORTUNE’s Best Places to Work in New York. For more information on joining Klick, go to careers.klick.com.

