Klick Health adds btwelve venture studio to help innovators accelerate disruptive ideas through commercialization

TORONTO, ON/NEW YORK, NY – February 15, 2023 – Klick Health today announced the debut of its venture studio btwelve, providing entrepreneurs with commercial expertise and investment to bring emerging concepts to the health market. Drawing on Klick’s award-winning experience and leadership in the health space, btwelve has already started working with pioneering ventures, such as microbial sciences company Seed Health and personalized healthcare information platform Ostro.

“We are thrilled to introduce btwelve and the model we’ve purposefully built to help health-and-wellness founders commercialize their ideas,” said Klick Health Co-Founder and Chairman Leerom Segal. “Born out of our hacker roots, entrepreneurial spirit, and growing presence in health ventures, btwelve is seeing significant demand right out of the gate.”

Providing end-to-end strategic, marketing advisory, and commercialization services coupled with flexible remuneration models, btwelve is led by Dan Drexler, M.D., and Destry Sulkes, M.D. Drexler and Sulkes have entrepreneurial backgrounds with a combined 40 years of commercialization experience. They understand the challenges in bringing transformational health products to market and are focused on offering clients true partnership alongside a full suite of agile capabilities.

“At btwelve, we know how to thread the needle,” said Drexler. “In today’s dynamic health space, companies need to navigate the increasingly ambiguous and converging state between consumer and clinical. We help design best-in-class consumer experiences for regulated products, and can create clinical credibility with top consumer products.”

Emerging concepts in health

The new venture studio confirmed it is already working with a number of clients, including Seed Health and Ostro.

A pioneer in microbiome science, Seed Health is advancing innovations in probiotics and living medicines to impact human and planetary health. Company Co-Founder and Co-CEO Ara Katz said, “The microbiome reveals a more connected biology that is radically transforming our approach to medicine, hygiene, diet, the environment, and health overall. Klick’s btwelve team has been an incredible partner on our mission to realize the potential of this new frontier.”