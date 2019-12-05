Emotional video reenacts some of the most poignant acts of kindness to spread online; pays tribute to Mister Rogers’ legacy, donating $1 per view for the healthy development of children

TORONTO & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–A pediatric surgeon doing rounds dressed up like Santa. A pedestrian giving money – and a hug – to a homeless person on a cold street corner. A family welcoming new immigrants to the neighborhood. These are among the random acts of human kindness, inspired by viral YouTube videos and revealed in Contagious, the new holiday video from Klick Health. For each view, Klick will donate $1 to the Fred Rogers Center whose namesake has become synonymous with kindness.

The video opens on what could be scenes from Steven Soderbergh’s medical thriller Contagion – showing what appears to be a global pandemic quickly spreading, only to reveal through a series of misdirects that, in fact, it’s kindness that’s spreading rampantly.

According to the uplifting, three-minute video, which positions kindness as an antidote to negativity, hate, and cruelty in the world: “It’s out there. It’s spreading. One single act. Can change everything…. Kindness is contagious.”

The idea for Contagious was sparked by news articles about the health benefits of kindness and the exponential power it has when it spreads. Studies have shown kindness can lead to lower blood pressure, diminished risk of heart disease, and reduced social anxiety.

Health benefits of kindness

“We were reading about the link between kindness and better health and challenged ourselves to use creative storytelling to help make kindness contagious and the world a healthier and happier place,” said Klick’s Chief Creative Officer Rich Levy who makes a rare appearance in front of the camera as a surgeon/Santa.

“The idea resonated with us on multiple levels because we work in the health industry and kindness is one of our cultural behaviors,” added the company’s Executive Vice President of Creative & Medical Glenn Zujew. ”There’s something different that happens when you hire for kindness. It has a tremendous effect on building an empathetic, inclusive, and supportive team.”

Filmed in and around Klick’s offices, the video showcases the company’s award-winning culture and stars Klicksters, most of them acting for the first time, as they bring to life real-life, heartwarming acts of kindness that went viral on YouTube. These inspirational YouTube clips can be seen at the end of the video.

Paying tribute to Fred Rogers; paying $1 per view to his Center

Contagious also pays tribute to Fred Rogers, the beloved and kind creator/host of the Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood preschool television series. Rogers is currently being portrayed on the big screen by Academy Award-winning actor Tom Hanks in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.

Klick is donating a dollar for each of the first 10,000 YouTube views of Contagious to the Fred Rogers Center. The funds will help continue Rogers’ life’s work by supporting the healthy development of children.

Klick President Lori Grant said, “Fred Rogers was a pioneer in his field and remains the personification of kindness. Just saying his name brings smiles to people’s faces and reminds us all of the goodness in the world. We are proud to partner with the Fred Rogers Center to help support the healthy development of children and ensure his legacy lives on.”

Klick is committed to making a difference in the lives of others through conscious acts of giving. Throughout the year, the company supports a wide range of charities, including the Heart & Stroke Foundation, Kiva Microfunds, One Tree Planted, Plan International, SickKids, The Shoebox Project for Shelters, WE Charity, World Wildlife Foundation, and various food banks.

Producing memorable holiday videos has become a tradition at Klick. Its popular 2018 ‘Klickmas’ and 2017 ‘You Make Winter Warm’ videos each received almost three million YouTube views and last year, the CW Network featured Klick’s ‘Epic Office Holiday Remix with Andrew Huang’ on its ‘Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown’ show.

Klick’s Contagious holiday video can be viewed, liked, and shared at klick.com/holiday and on YouTube.

About Fred Rogers Center

Established in 2003 to carry forward Fred Rogers’ important legacy, the Fred Rogers Center is the official home of the Fred Rogers Archive, as well as a straightforward, understanding, and compassionate voice for the healthy development of children. The Center works to extend the legacy of Fred Rogers to today’s generation of children and the adults who love and care for them – or, as Fred called them, “the helpers,” as they care for, educate, and raise children. The Center provides learning and growth opportunities for students at its home of Saint Vincent College to go on to work with and for children in their careers. In its work around digital media and learning, the Center seeks to help adults understand how to use technology well in the service of children, and how to ensure technology does not take the place of the essential human interactions and relationships in a child’s life.

About Klick Health

Klick Health is the world’s largest independent, full-service marketing agency and commercialization partner for life sciences. For over two decades, Klick has been laser focused on developing, launching, and supporting life sciences brands to maximize their full market potential. Klick has been named Agency of the Year six times over the last eight years by the industry’s leading publications. For the latest updates, follow Klick Health on Twitter: @klickhealth. There’s something different here.

About the Klick Group

The Klick Group of companies—Klick Health, Klick Katalyst, and Sensei Labs—is an ecosystem of brilliant minds working to maximize the full potential of their people and clients. Established in 1997, Klick has teams in New York, Philadelphia, Toronto, and across North America. Klick has consistently been named a Best Managed Company and Great Place to Work. In the last year alone, the company has been recognized with 11 Best Workplace awards, including Best Workplaces for Women, Employee-Recommended Workplaces, Most Admired Corporate Cultures, and Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators. For more information on joining Klick, go to careers.klick.com.