Klick Health announces Klick Ideas Exchange 2022 featuring a Conversation with President Barack Obama

Inspirational life sciences industry event to be held in New York City on September 22nd

NEW YORK, NY / TORONTO, ON – March 23, 2022 – Klick Health today announced that President Barack Obama, the 44th President of the United States, will take the stage at the next Klick Ideas Exchange.

Curated to explore the ideas shaping the future of health, Klick Ideas Exchange brings together people who are expanding boundaries at the intersection of art, science, and technology to enhance people’s lives. It will be held on Thursday, September 22 in New York City.

“President Obama is one of the most forward-thinking leaders of our time and we are honored that he will be joining us at Klick Ideas Exchange 2022,” said Klick Co-Founder and Chairman Leerom Segal. “Through his relentless optimism and commitment to improving healthcare and the human condition, he continues to serve as a role model and inspire us all to want to make the world a healthier, kinder, and better place.”

Past Klick event presenters have included Margaret Atwood, John Brownstein, David Cronenberg, Sheryl Crow, President Bill Clinton, Ezekiel Emanuel, Juan Enriquez, Gary Hamel, Arianna Huffington, Daniel Kraft, Jeremy Levin, John Maraganore, former First Lady Michelle Obama, Babak Parviz, Tom Peters, Martine Rothblatt, Eric Topol, Fred Upton, Janet Woodcock, and George Yancopoulos.

To apply to attend the September 22nd event and see past Klick talks and conversations, please visit the Klick Ideas Exchange platform at klick.com/idx2022. More presenters will be announced soon.

About Klick Health

Klick Health is the world’s largest independent commercialization partner for life sciences. For over two decades, Klick has been laser focused on developing, launching, and supporting life sciences brands to maximize their full market potential. Klick was named a Large Agency of the Year for both 2020 and 2021 by Medical Marketing + Media (MM+M), marking 10 Agency of the Year industry awards in 10 years. Follow Klick Health on Twitter at @klickhealth. For more information on joining Klick, go to careers.klick.com.

About Klick Group

The Klick Group of companies — Klick Health (including Klick Katalyst), Klick Media Group, Klick Applied Sciences (including Klick Labs), Klick Consulting, Klick Ventures, and Sensei Labs – is an ecosystem of brilliant talent collectively working to maximize their people and clients’ full potential. Established in 1997, Klick has teams in New York, Philadelphia, Toronto, and across North America. Klick has consistently been named a Best Managed Company and Great Place to Work. In 2021, the company was recognized with 15 Best Workplace awards, including Best Workplaces for Women, Best Workplaces for Inclusion, Best Workplaces for Giving Back, Fast Company’s Best Workplace for Innovators, and Fortune’s Best Workplaces for Millennials.

