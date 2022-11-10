Klick Health builds out global leadership team and offices

worked in senior finance and commercial positions in both U.S. and worldwide groups. Chalk has an MBA and Accounting and Economics degrees.

“This is a very exciting time to be joining Klick, with the opportunity to contribute to its continued growth and success as it continues to expand globally,” said Chalk. “I look forward to embracing the Klickster culture, partnering with our teams to deliver on our clients’ goals and objectives, and ultimately helping to improve health outcomes for more patients around the world.”

Catherine MacInnis – General Counsel

As General Counsel, MacInnis is responsible for Klick’s risk and legal portfolio worldwide, with a focus on growth, compliance, insurance, and corporate governance. She leads all legal aspects of the company’s global expansion, including strategic decision-making, as well as all corporate/commercial, employment, immigration, and privacy matters related to the expansion. She has contributed to the annual World Bank report on business regulation (Doing Business) and presents frequently on risk management for professional services providers. Prior to joining Klick, MacInnis served as Associate General Counsel at publicly traded, design-driven technology firm IBI Group from its global headquarters in Toronto. There, she was key in managing the growth of its award-winning legal team as the company quickly scaled to 3,300 people with offices around the world. Earlier in her career, she spent four years in Commercial Litigation at Blaney McMurtry LLP, and three years as a securities & commercial litigator at Groia & Company.

MacInnis said, “I joined Klick because I have the phenomenal opportunity to work with Klick’s industry thought leaders on very cool projects, including global expansion, and I could not be more excited to help make the vision of our incredible team a reality.”

Glen Webster, Executive Vice President, Global Operations

For almost two decades, Webster has played a pivotal role in laying the strong foundation for Klick’s award-winning workplace culture and industry-leading business performance. He has consistently helped inoculate Klick against the status quo and think differently–establishing and piloting many internal operational capabilities over the years, including in-house Culture & Engagement, Recruiting, Marketing, Contracts, Tax, Strategic Alliances, and Performance Management, eventually evolving them into departments run by others. Webster began his career 30 years ago in management consulting, working at Deloitte Consulting, CGI, and Price Waterhouse, and serving a diverse set of clients, including Astra Pharma, Bank of Montreal, and Sony. He has strong entrepreneurial roots, started Canada’s first online retail drugstore during the dot-com boom (and winding it up during the bust), and selling enterprise software to clients, like Goldman Sachs. He has also served as a part-time professor, teaching at post-secondary institutions, such as the MBA program at the Schulich School of Business at York University, before finally joining Klick in 2006.

“I’ve spent more than half of my career focused on Klick’s growth and am incredibly energized about helping lead the charge in this exciting new chapter of our company’s history,” said Webster. “Going global means access to brilliant new talent markets and making more client wishes come true as we share the Klick difference with the whole world!”