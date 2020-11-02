Klick Health Continues Creative Hiring Spree

Chief Creative Officer Rich Levy expands Creative bench, adding more outstanding new senior talent to support independent agency’s ongoing exponential growth trajectory

TORONTO, ON/NEW YORK, NY – November 2, 2020 – On the heels of being named Large Agency of the Year by Medical Marketing + Media (MM+M) magazine, Klick Health today announced it has added more accomplished Creative trailblazers to its team as the independent agency continues to experience record-breaking growth.

In announcing the arrivals of Lauren Naima, Laura Denham, and Ryan Murphy, Chief Creative Officer Rich Levy said, “We’re thrilled to welcome Lauren, Laura, and Ryan to Klick as our newest senior Creative leaders. They are wonderful additions to our thriving Creative team, bringing tremendous talent to the high-impact, meaningful campaigns we create to help patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals.”

Lauren Naima, Senior Vice President, Executive Creative Director

Lauren Naima, Klick’s newest SVP, Executive Creative Director in New York, brings over 20 years of experience to Klick, the last nine at FCB Health as EVP, Executive Creative Director and EVP, Group Creative Director. She has also held senior Creative roles at Entrée Health and CDM New York. Over the years, Naima has worked on many leading DTC, OTC, and HCP campaigns for a wide range of clients and therapeutic categories, including women’s health, men’s health, aesthetics and correctives, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, hypertension, respiratory, and depression.

Her creative work has been recognized by the Effie Awards, Manny Awards, Global Awards, Clio Awards, Med Ad News, and MM+M. She has also served as a jury member for several award shows over her career, most recently for the Cannes Young Lions Awards.

Naima said, “I’ve watched Klick grow over the years and they have a very different way of working that clearly showcases their dedication to their people, to their clients, and to the work. They are paving the way for endless possibilities and I couldn’t be more excited to be part of the team. There truly is something different here!”

Laura Denham, Executive Producer

Overseeing Klick’s Broadcast Production team, Toronto-based Laura Denham has over 15 years of production experience in broadcast specials, digital campaigns, integrated content, experiential, high-profile talent buying, and mega-events. Denham is both a seasoned agency executive and entrepreneur. She joins Klick after most recently serving as a freelance Executive Producer for a global client list, producing multiple international conferences for purpose-driven organizations, broadcast content for consumer-brands, celebrity talent strategy for North American brand launches and more.

Previously, Denham was Vice President and Head of Production of Momentum Worldwide (McCann World Group Canada). She has also led production teams on some of the most prestigious events and broadcasts in the world, including the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games, 2012 JUNO Awards, 2014 Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity (Microsoft Starshot), and Toronto 2017 Invictus Games.

“If anything, 2020 has taught us the critical importance of health and community,” said Denham. “Klick Health is a leader in both regards, producing world-class creative for life science brands and championing a people-first culture like none other.”

Ryan Murphy, Group Creative Director

Klick’s newest Group Creative Director Ryan Murphy says he is “as passionate about growing brands as he is growing beards”, having helped launch 11 healthcare brands over the last 13 years across oncology, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, neurology, and almost every other therapeutic area that ends in “ology”. Prior to joining Klick, New York-based Murphy spent over eight years at Grey Group, most recently as SVP, Creative Director, as well as VP, Associate Creative Director. And he cut his copywriting teeth at Harrison and Star for almost four years, after getting his agency start in Account Services at LyonHeart. His work won the Cannes Young Lions Competition Spotlight in 2014.

When he’s not crafting copy that cuts through the noise, he’s making noise on the bagpipes and has played with punk rock legends at the Joey Ramone Birthday Bash, an annual lymphoma research benefit concert. Every summer, Murphy volunteers at a camp for children with special needs – a yearly reminder of why he got into healthcare.

Murphy said he joined the agency because “Klick’s selfless response to COVID-19 exemplifies the idea that there is more to advertising than making ads. I feel privileged to be part of their ecosystem of innovation, helmed by some of the savviest minds in healthcare – all working together to make a difference.”

In naming Klick its 2020 Large Agency of the Year, MM+M wrote, “While Klick’s double-digit revenue growth is laudable, judges are equally impressed with its intense focus on creating exceptional work for clients while keeping its 1,100 Klicksters happy. It strives to ‘curate an ecosystem’ rather than ‘structure a corporation,’ so it can attract talent and nurture and empower them to create and adapt to an everchanging, demanding marketplace….It also differs from traditional agencies in that it sees itself as a commercialization partner for life science organizations. Last year, it increased its New York footprint and opened a Philadelphia office. And it beefed up expertise in both its media and medical teams, which has grown into the largest in a single full-service agency.”

Today’s announcements follow news in August that Samantha Dolin, former Chief Creative Officer of Ogilvy Health, NA, was the latest creative heavyweight to join Klick. Dolin said, “Klick is building a powerhouse of top talent with Rich Levy at the creative helm. This, combined with some of the smartest thinkers I’ve ever met fueling is our thinking and our innovation. As the competition in our field gets fiercer by the day, it’s one of the differences that’s setting Klick apart and pushing us ahead. It’s thrilling to be part of an agency that is unlike any other.”

