Klick Health on Cannes raising the bar

The countdown to Cannes Lions is on as agencies across the globe prepare for one of the most highly anticipated events of the year. Roberta Raduan, managing director, LATAM at Klick Health shares some of the notable trends she’s seeing in her first year judging at Cannes (serving on the Pharma jury), and Rich Levy, chief creative officer, who has judged multiple times, offers some thoughts on what makes the International Festival of Creativity unique.

Med Ad News: What areas of focus are you seeing within this year’s submitted work?

Roberta Raduan:

Focus on human centricity

More attention to detail, production, and the craft “In general it was a very positive surprise [to see] the level of quality and craft. Pharma sometimes is the underdog in terms of communication. You have categories that are more sexy and bold than pharma.”

Emphasis on art direction in video and audio

More storytelling

Technology heavy (i.e., artificial intelligence)

Med Ad News: How are you finding the judging process thus far?

Raduan: Cannes is amazing on the diversity and inclusion process and controlling bias. We have people representing Dubai, Latin America, Asia, China, North America, men, women, black, white… all sorts of eyes and different visions, and this is very rich in terms of discussion and the exercise of seeing the work through the eyes of others.

I think it’s a life experience to judge Cannes at least once in your career. You have the obligation and pleasure of stopping the day-to-day just to analyze and think about pure communication on the essence of what is good, what is fantastic, and what is a Cannes awards [winning] campaign.

Med Ad News: Can you share some of the elements that make Cannes Lions so unique?

Rich Levy: I was on the jury three times in Cannes – I was on the Health and Wellness jury once, the Pharma jury once, and then I was the jury president of the Pharma jury. When you are on the Health and Wellness jury or the Pharma jury in Cannes, the work that you’re awarding and short listing doesn’t have to just measure up to other Health and Wellness or Pharma work, it has to measure up to all the other work that is being shortlisted or awarded. On the night they award the Gold Lions and the Grand Prix for Health, they’re also awarding for print and other categories. As a jury member you don’t want to feel that there’s been a drop off in quality; you want to make sure that you’re awarding the absolute best possible work humanly possible. I think that is one of the reasons why you’ve seen, in the past, far fewer winners in Pharma, and no Grand Prix in Pharma. It is incredibly difficult to win a Lion in Cannes in Health and Wellness, because you are competing against the best of the best.

[Another] thing that you in see Cannes that you don’t see in other shows is many more mainstream “consumer brands” entering health and wellness – Dove, Samsung, Google. They have incredible work in the health and wellness space that they’re entering in Cannes, which they don’t necessarily enter in other mainstream health and wellness shows. I think the level of the work is higher, the competition is higher, and the bar is higher.

I think health and wellness is an incredibly broad category. It’s anything that’s non pharmaceutical. The festival itself has a very liberal view on what is health and wellness. I remember one year I was judging and there as a campaign from Asia that was attempting to make the tomato the new energy fruit at running road races. They said tomatoes have much better ingredients and are better for you than a banana (and bananas are given out at road races). I remember thinking, this is a tomato. But Cannes accepted that entry, so we had to judge it and we had to talk about it, and think about it. I think that there’s a very grey and murky line on what is truly a health and wellness brand/communication.

Med Ad News: What are you looking forward to this year?

Levy: One of the things that I’m always looking for – you’re talking about true healthcare and true pharmaceutical campaigns – is what I call the “mainstreaming of health care”, which is work that does exceedingly well in the pharma category or the health and wellness category that will also win in many other categories, whether it be film or direct or design, etc.

I know as a practitioner in the healthcare space, I feel we have been raising our bar in craft and storytelling and execution. I’d like to see that trend continue because I think great work is great work. Whether it’s in pharma or health care. Seeing that celebrated across more mainstream categories alongside Coke and Pepsi, Apple, [and] Heineken – all the traditional great advertisers – at Cannes, is something that I would be looking forward to and am hopeful in seeing.