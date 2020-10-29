Klick Health rolls out Mobile Flu Shot Clinics to employees’ homes

— Company takes its annual flu shot program on the road to help keep its people healthy and happy during pandemic

TORONTO, ON – October 29, 2020 – For the first time ever, Klick Health has taken its in-office flu shot clinic on the road in keeping with its people-first culture and commitment to help keep its team members and their families healthy and happy.

Klick’s Mobile Flu Shot Clinics are pulling up and parking outside the homes of hundreds of its Toronto-based team members, who signed up for the unique pilot program, over the next two weeks. The company transformed two Sprinter Cargo Vans into flu shot clinics, complete with Registered Nurses, and is working in partnership with leading local medical clinics to administer the flu shots.

“The safety and wellbeing of our team is paramount,” said Chief People Officer Glenn Zujew. “That’s why we’re taking our normal in-office flu shot clinic on the road and are literally rolling it out to hundreds of Klicksters’ homes. It’s another example of our people-first culture and how we’ve been adapting our internal programs with different, out-of-the-box thinking to keep our Klicksters as happy, healthy, and engaged as ever.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “Getting a flu vaccine is more important than ever during 2020-2021 to protect yourself and the people around you from flu, and to help reduce the strain on healthcare systems responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Klick has hosted in-office flu shot clinics for several years but decided to adapt the program during COVID-19 for its growing team. Klick has also responded to the pandemic by moving to virtual operations ahead of the curve and adapting all of its communications, training, onboarding, fitness, and other internal programs. In the spring, it launched the Klick Shop, giving every Klickster $500 to spend on desks, ergonomic chairs, monitors, headsets, and other items to help make their work-from-home experience more comfortable.

