Klick Health starts roaring in Cannes

Cannes, France/Toronto, Canada – June 18, 2024 – Yesterday, Klick Health showed its Cannes-do spirit, winning a Gold Pharma Lion, and Bronze Health & Wellness Lion at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity, and earning the world’s overall number-two Healthcare Agency and number-two Healthcare Network of the Year for the second year in a row. All this, after being named Independent Agency of the Year at last week’s Clio Health Awards.

Perhaps even more telling of the agency’s rise on the global awards stage are the 13 additional shortlists it has received in mainstream categories like Film, Entertainment, Film Craft, Digital Craft, and Innovation.

“With almost five times the number of non-health shortlists, our work is having tremendous impact in the most prestigious, toughest categories at Cannes,” said Klick Health Chief Creative Officer Rich Levy. “To us, this signals the continued mainstreaming of health in society and the growing acceptance that health work can be just as creative and impactful as work in other sectors.”

Agency Co-Founder and Chairman Leerom Segal agreed, saying, “The work that our team produced is awe-inspiring and leading the way beyond the parameters of health. We are incredibly grateful to all the Klicksters who contributed to these innovative, exquisitely crafted campaigns for our clients to help make the world a better, healthier place.”

Yesterday’s Pharma and Health & Wellness Wins

Klick was awarded a Gold Lion in Pharma for ‘Voice 2 Diabetes’, the smartphone app that turns voice samples into an equitable life-saving tool by using artificial intelligence to detect Type 2 diabetes through subtle vocal changes imperceptible to the human ear. Currently in submission with Health Canada as Software as a Medical Device (SaMD), ‘Voice 2 Diabetes’ has also been shortlisted for an Innovation Lion. Last week, it earned six trophies at the Clio Health Awards, including the Gold in Emerging Technology, two Silvers, and three Bronzes.

Klick also won a Bronze Lion in Health & Wellness for ’47,’ the short film it produced for Café Joyeux, a global family of cafe-restaurants that hires and trains people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Inspired by the journey of a boy with Down syndrome, Klick co-created the film with Zombie Studio, Canja Audio Culture, and the Down syndrome community. Last week, the inspirational film won the Grand in Film Craft, five Golds, five Silvers, and three Bronzes at the Clio Health Awards.

Klick’s Latest Cannes Results

PHARMA

GOLD LION: Voice 2 Diabetes – KVI Brave Fund Inc: Innovative Use of Technology: Patient or Healthcare Professional – Creative Data

SHORTLIST: Voice 2 Diabetes – KVI Brave Fund Inc: Innovative Use of Technology: Patient or Healthcare Professional – Healthcare Product Innovation

HEALTH & WELLNESS

BRONZE: 47 – Café Joyeux: Brand-Led Education & Awareness – Film Craft: Production Design/Art Direction

INNOVATION

SHORTLIST: Voice 2 Diabetes – KVI Brave Fund Inc: Early-Stage Technology

FILM

SHORTLIST: 47 – Café Joyeux: Travel, Leisure, Retail, Restaurants & Fast Food Chains

SHORTLIST: 47 – Café Joyeux: Challenger Brand

SHORTLIST: American Cancer Story – Change The Ref: Viral Film

SHORTLIST: American Cancer Story – Change The Ref: Screens & Events

SHORTLIST: American Cancer Story – Change The Ref: Single-Market Campaign

FILM CRAFT

SHORTLIST: 47 – Café Joyeux: Production Design/Art Direction

SHORTLIST: 47 – Café Joyeux: Animation

ENTERTAINMENT

SHORTLIST: American Cancer Story – Change The Ref: Brand Partnerships, Sponsorships & Collaborations

SHORTLIST: 47 – Café Joyeux: Social Behavior & Cultural Insight

SHORTLIST: American Cancer Story – Change The Ref: Social Behavior & Cultural Insight

SHORTLIST: American Cancer Story – Change The Ref: Fiction Films: Up to 5 Minutes

DIGITAL CRAFT

SHORTLIST: 47 – Café Joyeux: Motion Graphics Design & Animation

This week’s Cannes accolades follow Klick’s 44 award-wins at last week’s Clio Health ceremony, where Klick was named ‘Independent Agency of the Year’ for the second consecutive year and took home the Grand Clio in Film Craft, 11 Golds, 15 Silvers, and 17 Bronzes.

About Klick Health

Klick Health is the world’s largest independent commercialization partner for life sciences, focused on hacking the boundaries of health by developing, launching, and supporting life sciences brands to achieve their full potential. The agency provides best-in-class marketing and advertising, media strategy and purchasing, medical affairs and medical communications, value and market access services, as well as enterprise omnichannel enablement among its specialized offerings. Klick’s client service is rooted in deep medical and scientific understanding, enabled by over 185 post-graduate, in-house medical experts; unrivaled decision sciences capabilities; and innovative, results-driven creative that has made it one of the most-awarded advertising agencies on the planet.

In 2023, Klick won 160 top creative honors and seven agency distinctions from the most respected advertising awards shows, including Clio Health Independent Agency of the Year, London International Awards’ Global and North American Independent Health Agency of the Year; and Cannes Lions’ #2 Healthcare Agency, #2 Healthcare Network, and #10 Independent Agency of the Year. Klick is also consistently ranked a Best Managed Company, Great Place to Work, Best Workplace for Women, Best Workplace for Inclusion, Best Workplace for Professional Services, Most Admired Corporate Culture, and a FORTUNE Best Workplace in Advertising.

Established in 1997, Klick Health (including Klick Katalyst and btwelve) has offices in New York, Philadelphia, Toronto, London, São Paulo, and Singapore. It is part of the Klick Group of companies, which also includes Klick Media Group, Klick Applied Sciences (including Klick Labs), Klick Consulting, Klick Ventures, and Sensei Labs.

