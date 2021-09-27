Klick Health to kick off The Shoebox Project for Women’s holiday campaign with 4-story art installation on headquarters

The Shoebox Project for Women four-story art installation by Canadian artist Daniel Mazzone to put a spotlight on local women experiencing homelessness. Toronto-based charityis partnering with Klick Health (its title sponsor) to launch aart installation by Canadian artist Daniel Mazzone to put a spotlight on local women experiencing homelessness.

The piece, called “Maria,” will be unveiled on October 6, 2021 at 10 a.m. EST and will stay up until January 1, 2022. The large-scale portrait will be hung on the front of Klick Health’s headquarters at 175 Bloor Street East, Toronto (North Tower) – only a few blocks away from the shelter the artist’s mother lived in many years ago, when she experienced homelessness.

The installation will kick off The Shoebox Project for Women’s holiday fundraising campaign. The organization collects gift-filled shoeboxes and messages of support, and distributes them to local women impacted by homelessness in Canada, the U.S., and the U.K.

“Maria” will feature a QR code that drives passersby to The Shoebox Project website for more information and/or to make donations.