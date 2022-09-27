Klick IDX returns with conversations about science, health equity, vaccines and politics, and social media

“We need to make sure that we are not only getting the truth out but we’re actually making sure we are translating the truth into something people can understand. When they see the rapid development of a vaccine…they don’t realize that it’s been a decade worth of work. That was skipped over for political rhetoric…because the pandemic and the science were so politicized, people didn’t believe in the cures that were being created.” – Rick Bright, Ph.D., former director of the of the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services’ Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), during the panel, “NextMed: What’s Now, Near, and Next in Health and Biomedicines”.