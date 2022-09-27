Klick IDX returns with conversations about science, health equity, vaccines and politics, and social media
After a more than two-year hiatus, Klick IDX returned last week. With a range of heavy-hitting speakers, including former President Barack Obama, the event brought attendees to the Brooklyn Navy Yard to learn more about the possibilities of the future of healthcare and biomedicine, and reflect on lessons learned from the past. The following is a brief snapshot of the event. All images taken on September 22 by Mike Coppola/Getty Images courtesy of Klick Health.
|“The most important thing we should be doing is promoting innovation. Supporting relentless innovation on much larger scales than what we are doing today.” – George Yancopoulos, M.D., Ph.D., co-founder, president and chief scientist, Regeneron, on “The Next Frontiers of Science”.
“We need to make sure that we are not only getting the truth out but we’re actually making sure we are translating the truth into something people can understand. When they see the rapid development of a vaccine…they don’t realize that it’s been a decade worth of work. That was skipped over for political rhetoric…because the pandemic and the science were so politicized, people didn’t believe in the cures that were being created.” – Rick Bright, Ph.D., former director of the of the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services’ Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), during the panel, “NextMed: What’s Now, Near, and Next in Health and Biomedicines”.
“You cannot have excellence without equity, and no equity without accountability,” – Aletha Maybank, M.D., chief health equity officer and senior vice president, American Medical Association, on the journey to making health equity a reality.
|“As president I never watched cable news and I never read social media comments… that’s a mental health issue. Wasn’t going to be managing based on Twitter winds…” – President Barack Obama (as quoted by Daniel Kraft on Twitter).