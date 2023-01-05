Klick lands McKinsey senior partner to lead new commercial solutions business

TORONTO, ON/NEW YORK, NY – January 5, 2023 – Klick Group announced today that longtime McKinsey & Company executive Brian C. Fox has joined as President to help lead the company’s growth as the premier provider of end-to-end commercialization services for life sciences companies. Fox brings deep expertise in market strategy, product launches, sales force effectiveness, medical affairs, market access, clinical development, and corporate affairs, having spent the last 18 years heading up McKinsey’s Commercial Practice in Life Sciences. He builds on Klick’s award-winning leadership team, which has established itself as the industry’s leading partner for biopharma brands.

“We are ecstatic to welcome Brian to Klick as we continue to cement our position as the preeminent commercialization partner in life sciences,” said Klick Co-Founder and Chairman Leerom Segal. “We have worked with Brian for over a decade and his industry expertise, vision, and grit naturally align with our relentless drive to grow the brands that we work with and help ensure that more patients understand the treatments available to enhance their lives.”

“Looking forward, life sciences companies are going to need real innovation across all parts of the go-to-market model to successfully commercialize their products, and Klick is uniquely positioned to partner with brands to create breakthrough commercial models,” said Fox. “I’ve admired Klick for many years and have witnessed firsthand the impact they have on the iconic brands they support. I’m thrilled to be joining such an inspiring group of leaders, who are consistently recognized as being the best in the industry.”

Fox has built his reputation helping life sciences companies find new ways to grow and improve profitability. In his Commercial Practice leadership role, he led McKinsey’s expansion into the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning to enable precision marketing, next best action enablement for sales forces, and innovative patient adherence programs. He spearheaded McKinsey’s work innovating go-to-market models in sales and marketing groups at life sciences companies across a broad range of sizes and geographies. He also oversaw many transformative initiatives with leading medical affairs and market access organizations.

A seasoned expert in sales force effectiveness, marketing, value, access, patient engagement, commercial spend effectiveness, capability building, and organizational design, Fox’s clients over the years have included branded pharma companies, biotechs, medical and personal care product manufacturers, pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), payers, distributors, and pharmacies. He has also supported private equity firms invested in healthcare.