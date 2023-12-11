https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/KlickHealth_KlickPrizeAnnounce-LeeromSegal_LoriGrant-2023.jpg 450 678 Administrator https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Administrator2023-12-11 15:00:162023-12-11 16:25:54Klick Health's Leerom Segal and Lori Grant announce agency-first $1 million Klick Prize
Klick Health’s Leerom Segal and Lori Grant announce agency-first $1 million Klick Prize
Today during Klick Health’s 2023 Town Hall, Co-Founder and Chairman Leerom Segal and CEO Lori Grant announced the $1MM Klick Prize. Klick will be giving away $1 million dollars in 2024 to Klicksters for their brilliant AI ideas. The world’s biggest independent life sciences marketing agency and commercialization partner will invest in evolving the best ideas into prototypes and eventually even products or services. The judging panel, comprised of C-suite executives at life science companies, will decide how to award the prize money.
Today’s announcement further reinforces Klick’s leadership in the AI and machine learning space. Last week Klick announced a strategic partnership with Rainbird Technologies. Last month, Klick announced Genome Perspective, the first AI tool to be developed by an advertising agency to expedite project planning and increase the efficiency and velocity of delivery to clients. In October, Klick Applied Sciences announced groundbreaking research, published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings: Digital Health, around the AI model it created to detect Type 2 diabetes using 10 seconds of voice. In September, Klick launched the first ChatGPT plugin for life sciences companies in the United States.