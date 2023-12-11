Klick Health’s Leerom Segal and Lori Grant announce agency-first $1 million Klick Prize

Today during Klick Health’s 2023 Town Hall, Co-Founder and Chairman Leerom Segal and CEO Lori Grant announced the $1MM Klick Prize. Klick will be giving away $1 million dollars in 2024 to Klicksters for their brilliant AI ideas. The world’s biggest independent life sciences marketing agency and commercialization partner will invest in evolving the best ideas into prototypes and eventually even products or services. The judging panel, comprised of C-suite executives at life science companies, will decide how to award the prize money.