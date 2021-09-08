Kristin Glunz Rejoins AbelsonTaylor to Serve as Senior Account Director for Newly Acquired Consumer Brands

CHICAGO, Sept. 8, 2021 – Responding to strong business growth and new consumer health assignments, AbelsonTaylor has hired Kristin Glunz, a strategic brand-builder who helped expand AbelsonTaylor’s work in the consumer space during an earlier tenure with the agency, as senior account director. She will oversee two consumer brands newly added to the agency’s roster, reporting to Kristen McGirk, senior vice president, account director.

“Kristin’s record is impressive in all the areas that lead to success,” McGirk said. “She’s an insight-driven strategist who builds trusting client relationships, leads high-performing internal teams, and delivers results. She’s a welcome addition to the team and agency and it’s good to have her back.”

Glunz has more than two decades of professional experience, including an earlier stint with AbelsonTaylor from 2009 to 2015. During that time, she worked on a groundbreaking campaign for an infant formula brand and led a task force to position AbelsonTaylor for broader expansion into consumer health and wellness.

Most recently, Glunz collaborated remotely with the prestigious Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., on communications initiatives for internal and external audiences. Previously, she worked as group account director for Chicago-based SCC, where she led a variety of consumer and healthcare accounts and contributed to business development.

Glunz holds a Bachelor of Science in retailing from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.

About AbelsonTaylor

AbelsonTaylor is a fiercely independent, full-service health and wellness advertising agency headquartered in Chicago. The company has been creating award-winning work that drives clients’ business success (Return On Imagination™) for 40 years. To learn more, visit abelsontaylor.com and follow the company on Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn.

