Lassen Pursuing IL-11 Antibody for Cancer and Fibrosis

Lassen Therapeutics Raises $31 Million to Pursue IL-11 Antibody for Cancer and Fibrosis

Lassen Therapeutics, based in San Diego, came out of stealth mode with a $31 million Series A financing round. The round was led by Frazier Healthcare Partners with participation from Alta Partners and Longwood Fund.

Lassen focuses on developing antibodies for fibrosis, rare diseases and cancer. The company was founded in 2019. Its lead product is LASN01, a best-in-class monoclonal antibody that targets IL-11 receptor alpha (IL-11R). IL-11 is a member of the IL-6 family of cytokines and mediates fibrosis. Inhibiting its activity, the company believes, could be more effective than targeting other factors like TGF-beta and CTGF. IL-11 also plays a pivotal role in the tumor microenvironment.

Lassen picked up its anti-IL-11R monoclonal antibodies from CSL Limited, headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

“IL-11 is novel target and blocking the IL-11 pathway represents an exciting therapeutic approach for both fibrosis and oncology,” said Mark Barrett, the company’s chief executive officer. “Inhibition of this previously unexplored pathway has the potential to make a major impact on the course of a number of fibrotic diseases Targeting IL-11 may also present a strategy to inhibit tumor proliferation and alter the structure of the tumor microenvironment to allow more effective cancer therapies.”

The company has also announced a partnership with FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies to advance its anti-IL-11R program. Lassen’s LASN01 program is utilizing FUJIFILM’s high-throughput cell culture platform.

“Working with leading companies such as CSL, Ltd. and FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies has enabled us to rapidly advance our development programs and best-in-class novel therapies towards clinical evaluation,” said David King, Lassen’s chief scientific officer.

The company has been so deeply in “stealth mode” that it only recently put up a website, which Barrett told The San Diego Union-Tribune did make hiring a bit tricky.