‘Last few tweaks’ being made to COVID IP waiver deal – WTO chief
April 14, 2022; 8:17 PM
By Emma Farge
Since the draft compromise emerged in the media a month ago, pressure from civil society groups has been rising for the parties – the United States, the European Union, India and South Africa – to walk away from the deal. Other public figures have also criticised it such as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, saying it is too narrowly focused on vaccines.
Okonjo-Iweala, who took over the top job a year ago with a mandate to reinvigorate the 27-year-old institution, has been brokering the talks for the past few months in an effort to break a more than year-long stalemate at the WTO.
The compromise proposal that Okonjo-Iweala referred to, if finalised among the four negotiators, still needs to be presented to all 164 WTO members which each hold a veto.
Okonjo-Iweala said in the same interview that she plans to meet U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai next week to discuss a ministerial trade conference at the WTO’s Geneva headquarters in June and to brief U.S. Congress.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Reuters source:
https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/last-few-tweaks-being-made-covid-ip-waiver-deal-wto-chief-2022-04-14