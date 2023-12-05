Laura Potucek joins MRM for health practice as chief creative officer

NEW YORK – Dec. 5, 2023 – MRM, a McCann Worldgroup agency, named Laura Potucek as Chief Creative Officer for the MRM for Health practice. The award-winning creative brings more than 20 years of experience in healthcare advertising and has built an esteemed reputation for translating science and data into creative ideas.

In this newly created role, Laura will be tasked with leading creative excellence and innovation across the practice’s global teams and client portfolio. Potucek was most recently at Grey Health and Wellness. Her work at Grey Health and Wellness was recognized by the Clio Awards and Clio Health awards, and the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. And most recently her work was awarded Golds and a Grand LIA at the London International Awards.

“I am inspired by the expertise at MRM for Health and within the global network, and I’m excited to partner with MRM’s global clients to explore relationships in health to bring compelling creative solutions to life through technology and data,” said Laura Potucek, Chief Creative Officer of MRM for Health.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Laura to MRM for Health. Her expertise and skills at the intersection of data and creativity are exactly what our clients are looking for and perfectly align with MRM’s culture. I’m confident that Laura’s leadership style and proven track record will invigorate, inspire, and lead our teams to creative excellence,” said Peter Rooney, EVP, and Managing Director of MRM for Health.

“In recent years, I’ve had the pleasure of seeing Laura’s ideas out in the world and across the industry’s major award shows. I’m incredibly excited that she will now be joining our own creative community at MRM. Her passion for creative solutions powered by technology makes her an incredible asset to our client partners and our global creative leadership team,” said Ronald Ng, MRM Global Chief Creative Officer.

