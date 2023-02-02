Leaderboard Branding continues expansion with strategic hire, Hermann Spicker, in Boston

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Leaderboard Branding, a Fingerpaint Group company, the fast-growing global naming and branding firm delivering world-class creativity to biopharma and healthcare companies as early as clinical phase 1, announced the hiring of Hermann Spicker, a pivotal addition in Leaderboard’s continued expansion.

Spicker, based in Boston, Massachusetts, is an established leader and a recognized innovator in the branding and naming field with over a decade of experience. Prior to joining Leaderboard, Spicker spent the last 10 years managing the Boston and Northeast offices of Brand Institute, where he was responsible for supporting client engagements, business development, and innovation.

Over the course of his career, Spicker has worked on 500+ naming and branding engagements, partnering with many of the world’s most influential brands in the consumer, B2B, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries. This expansion into the Boston area reinforces Leaderboard’s continued commitment to providing unique, best-in-class services to clients at one of the largest biotech centers in the world.

“Hermann’s commitment to creating exceptional branding and naming solutions for his clients and partners makes him a natural fit with the Leaderboard team,” says Vince Budd, Managing Partner of Leaderboard Branding. “We are looking forward to bringing his expertise and experience to our clients and to continuing to drive innovation within the naming and branding space.”

With over 1000 biotech companies calling the greater Boston area home, the capital is quickly becoming the world’s top biotech hub, generating some of the most innovative developments in treatments and diagnostics. With Spicker’s leadership as Managing Director and his vital relationships with key partners such as Biogen, Takeda, and Moderna, among others, Leaderboard is poised to provide an even higher level of support to clients navigating brand development. Spicker’s support positions Leaderboard Branding to exceed its pace not only in the United States but also globally.

Hermann says, “Starting with the Leaderboard team has been like finding a new home. I am excited to be reentering the branding space with an energetic team, dedicated to amazing client experiences, output, and growth.”

About Leaderboard Branding

Leaderboard Branding, a Fingerpaint Group company, is a global naming and branding firm that delivers strategic insights and world-class creativity to every client, on every engagement. Built on the tenets of putting people first and taking pride in your work, Leaderboard Branding has developed strong and strategic partnerships with healthcare, biopharma, consumer, and B2B companies.

In the biopharma and healthcare space, Leaderboard Branding supports clients in the early phases of clinical development. The expert strategists at Leaderboard Branding have a unique ability to optimize a brand’s commercial potential while mitigating safety concerns and aligning to regulatory guidelines. With expertise in nonproprietary naming, clinical trial branding, global trade name development, and visual design, Leaderboard Branding provides creative solutions through each phase of the drug development process. Leaderboard Branding’s drug safety consulting and assessment capabilities help clients make crucial commercial decisions and regulatory submissions with confidence. Connect with us at Leaderboard Branding and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

About Fingerpaint Group

Results Measured in Humanity™.

We are an integrated collection of healthcare companies. Our creative solutions are fueled by the deep human and scientific insights that drive change. Informed by data and driven by innate curiosity and creativity, Fingerpaint Group solves the business and human challenges that hinder positive health experiences. We believe everything we do can help paint a healthy future.

Fingerpaint Group is composed of marketing services including Fingerpaint, Fingerpaint Multicultural, and Engage; and specialty services including Fingerpaint Market Access, Leaderboard Branding, MedThink Communications, MedThink SciCom, and Parsons Medical Communications. Collectively, its companies have been named Agency of the Year 5 times; honored by the Lisbon International Health Festival, DTC National, D&AD, the Clio Awards, and the Webby, Telly, and Global Awards; acknowledged as a DE&I Champion; named Best Places to Work twice by Ad Age; and included on Inc. Magazine’s list of the 5,000 Fastest-Growing Companies for 10 consecutive years. Visit Fingerpaint Group at www.fingerpaint.com.