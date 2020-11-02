Leaders face ‘critical moment’ as Covid cases spike, says WHO chief

Leaders face ‘critical moment’ as COVID cases spike, says WHO chief

GENEVA (Reuters) – World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday that a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in some countries in Europe and North America presented leaders with a “critical moment for action”.

FILE PHOTO: World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a news conference in Geneva Switzerland July 3, 2020. Fabrice Coffrini/Pool via REUTERS

“This is another critical moment for action,” he said. “Another critical moment for leaders to step up. And another critical moment for people to come together for a common purpose. Seize the opportunity, it’s not too late.”

Tedros was addressing a regular WHO news briefing in Geneva from self-isolation at home after announcing on Twitter that he had been in contact with a person infected with COVID-19.

 

Reporting by Michael Shields and Emma Farge; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

 

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-who/leaders-face-critical-moment-as-covid-cases-spike-says-who-chief-idUSKBN27I25K

 

 
/by