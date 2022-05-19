https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/BioSpacemonkeypox5-19-2022.jpg 350 625 BioSpace https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png BioSpace 2022-05-19 12:11:41 2022-05-19 12:35:26 Life sciences companies shore up resources as US confirms first monkeypox case