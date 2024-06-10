Lilly Alzheimer’s drug gets unanimous backing from FDA advisory panel

June 10 (Reuters) – Outside advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday voted unanimously that the benefits of Eli Lilly’s (LLY.N) experimental Alzheimer’s treatment donanemab outweighed its risks, and agreed that trial data showed it was effective in patients with an early stage of the memory-robbing disease.

The vote clears the way for a final FDA decision on the treatment, which initially had been expected earlier this year before the agency called for the meeting so its independent panel of experts could weigh in.