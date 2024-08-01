Lilly CEO says weight-loss drug shortage to end ‘very soon’, Bloomberg News reports

Aug 1 (Reuters) – U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly (LLY.N) expects its blockbuster weight-loss drug to officially come out of shortage in the United States in coming days, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing an interview with the company’s CEO, David Ricks.
 
Lilly’s drug, tirzepatide, sold as Mounjaro for diabetes and Zepbound for weight management, will cease to be in shortage “very soon,” CEO David Ricks said in an interview with Bloomberg in Paris.
 
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s website lists some doses of Mounjaro and Zepbound as being in limited supply. Mounjaro has been on the FDA’s shortage list since late 2022.
 

The health regulator said it has no further comments to provide beyond what is available on its drug shortages list, while Lilly did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
 
The agency generally assesses whether all backorders for the drug have been filled and supply is meeting or exceeding demand before removing a drug from its shortage list.
 
Lilly said in April that it expects supply of Zepbound to remain “quite tight” in the near and midterm as it ramps up capacity.

 
