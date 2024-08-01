Lilly CEO says weight-loss drug shortage to end ‘very soon’, Bloomberg News reports

The health regulator said it has no further comments to provide beyond what is available on its drug shortages list, while Lilly did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The agency generally assesses whether all backorders for the drug have been filled and supply is meeting or exceeding demand before removing a drug from its shortage list.

Lilly said in April that it expects supply of Zepbound to remain “quite tight” in the near and midterm as it ramps up capacity.