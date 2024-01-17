Lilly exec eyes more weight-loss drug launches this year

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 (Reuters) – Eli Lilly on Tuesday said it plans to launch its weight-loss drug Mounjaro in new countries this year as it expands manufacturing capacity.

“It’s not just about which market we want to go into, it’s also about being able to negotiate reimbursement,” Ilya Yuffa, president of Lilly International, told Reuters at the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos.

The Indianapolis-based drugmaker’s popular drug Mounjaro was approved in the U.S., UK and Europe late last year for weight-loss, but has only been available – as Zepbound – in the U.S. In Europe, each country has the final say on whether to approve it for its population.

