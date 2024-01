FRANKFURT, Jan 29 (Reuters) – Eli Lilly (LLY.N) is in talks with the German government to try to end a ban on the public health system paying for weight-loss treatments, Spiegel magazine cited a company executive as saying on Monday.

Representatives of the U.S. maker of obesity and diabetes drugs are in a “good dialogue” with the federal government, Ilya Yuffa, president of Lilly International, was quoted as saying.

“I’m optimistic that we can come to an agreement,” he said in an interview with Spiegel, also citing the company’s commitment to make a large manufacturing investment in Germany.

Lilly’s weekly injection Mounjaro was approved in the European Union late last year for weight loss in certain overweight or obese patients, when combined with a reduced-calorie diet and exercise. Mounjaro has seen staggered European market introductions so far in Germany, Poland and Switzerland, with an introduction in Britain planned within the next few weeks.