Lilly invests $2.1B in German plant amid explosive demand for obesity drugs

Published: Nov 17, 2023

By Tristan Manalac

BioSpace

Eli Lilly is reportedly investing 2 billion euros—or approximately $2.17 billion—to construct a manufacturing plant in Germany, according to Reuters, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter.

Specific details of the project have yet to be revealed but sources told Reuters that the plant will be built in the German town of Alvey. The new facility will focus on producing Lilly’s diabetes products, which have potential use in managing obesity, and will create over 1,000 new jobs, considering its potential positive effects on suppliers and subcontractors in the region.

The plant will be Lilly’s first major production facility in Germany. The news comes as the biopharma industry is struggling to keep up with the massive—and growing—demand in the obesity treatment market.

Novo Nordisk, another major player in the obesity space, last week announced that it was giving its manufacturing capabilities a $6 billion boost, which will fund the construction of a new multi-product facility in Denmark dedicated to the production of active pharmaceutical ingredients, particularly those used in its GLP-1 products.

Novo’s Wegovy (semaglutide) is a GLP-1 agonist that induces the secretion of insulin from the pancreas in response to glucose in the blood. In the third quarter of 2023, Wegovy raked in $1.38 billion, representing a whopping 730% increase from the same period in 2022. Despite this growth, Novo’s weight-loss injection has struggled to meet the market’s demand since its approval in June 2021.

Lilly formally entered the obesity space relatively recently, with the approval of its own GLP-1 agonist Zepbound (tirzepatide) last week for chronic weight management. Tirzepatide was first approved in May 2022 under the brand name Mounjaro, which is indicated for type 2 diabetes but is often used off-label for obesity. Mounjaro made $1.4 billion in the third quarter of 2023.

Novo and Lilly form a virtual duopoly in the multibillion-dollar obesity market. Some analysts project that the market could reach up to $200 billion in value, 80% of which is likely to be captured by Lilly and Novo.

Far behind Novo and Lilly is AstraZeneca, which last week set its sights on the lucrative obesity market with a potential $2 billion contract with Shanghai-based biotech Eccogene for ECC5004. The early-stage candidate is also a GLP-1 receptor agonist but is designed to be orally administered, and is being developed for obesity, type diabetes and other cardiometabolic conditions.

