Lilly looks to expand Zepbound supply by offering single-dose vials

,
Lilly

Lilly looks to expand Zepbound supply by offering single-dose vials

Eli Lilly on Tuesday announced that it will offer single-dose vials of its blockbuster weight-loss treatment Zepbound (tirzepatide) in a bid to better respond to the market’s insatiable demand for the medication.

Both 2.5-mg and 5-mg doses of Zepbound will be available for purchase as single vials—without the autoinjector pen. According to Lilly, the single-dose Zepbound vials will carry at least a 50% discount compared with the list prices of other GLP-1 therapies for obesity. The purchase option is available for self-pay patients through LillyDirect, the company’s online pharmacy.

Lilly emphasized that the option to purchase single vials of Zepbound is for patients with on-label prescriptions for the therapy only. The pharma has “taken a vocal stance against the use of obesity medicine for cosmetic weight loss” and will implement a “multi-step verification process” to make sure that patients are purchasing Zepbound for valid medical reasons, according to the announcement.

Patrik Jonsson, president of Lilly cardiometabolic health and Lilly USA, in a statement said that the single-dose Zepbound offering will not only help the pharma “meet the high demand for our obesity medicine, but also broaden access for patients seeking a safe and effective treatment option.”

“Outdated policies and lack of coverage for obesity medications create an urgent need for more innovative solutions,” Jonsson said. “Bringing Zepbound single-dose vials to patients will help more people living with obesity manage this chronic condition.”

At its 2.5-mg dose level, Zepbound costs $99.75 per vial, or around $399 for a four-week supply. The 5-mg dose goes for $ 137.25 per vial or $549 for a four-week supply, according to Lilly.

Offering the more affordable, single-dose vial option is part of Lilly’s effort to combat compounded and counterfeit tirzepatide products, the pharma said. The company contends that its online direct-to-consumer distribution method adds another layer of protection, helping to “protect the public from the dangers posed by the proliferation of counterfeit, fake, unsafe or untested knock-offs.”

Read the full article on BioSpace. 

/by
You might also like
Novo NordiskNovo’s older obesity drug shows biological effect on Alzheimer’s patients in small trial
Novo NordiskNovo Nordisk inks potential $255M Deal with EraCal, targets another obesity asset
Eli Lilly cuts annual profit view as lower insulin prices hit Q2 sales
pharmaceuticalsUS pharmacy benefit lobby group ramps up spending as lawmakers close in
Novo invests $556M in China operations to boost manufacturing capacity
Eli LillyUS judge overturns Eli Lilly’s $176.5 million loss in Teva patent case
Eli LillyWeight-loss drug developers line up to tap market worth $150 billion
FarxigaAstraZeneca’s Farxiga cuts death risk in heart failure patients – study