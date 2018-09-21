(Reuters) – A European Medicines Agency panel on Friday recommended the approval of U.S. pharmaceutical group Eli Lilly’s migraine treatment, bringing the drug one step closer to being sold in the European Union.

Emgality, or galcanezumab, which treats episodic cluster headache attacks, was endorsed by the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use, a panel whose recommendations are generally followed by European regulators.

Emgality targets a protein associated with pain-signaling, called calcitonin gene-related peptide, or CGRP.

Lilly’s drug belongs to a new class of drugs targeting CGRP to treat migraines. Amgen, Teva and Allergan are also developing similar medicines.

Israel-based Teva received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval for its new migraine drug, Ajovy, last week.

The FDA is expected to decide on Lilly’s drug by Sept. 27.

Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-lilly-galcanezumab-ema/lilly-migraine-drug-wins-european-panel-thumbs-up-idUSKCN1M11DT