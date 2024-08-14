Lilly opens $700M R&D center in Boston for genetic medicines

Eli Lilly on Tuesday debuted in America’s biggest biotech hub—Boston—with a new facility dedicated to the research and development of cutting-edge genetic therapies.

Dubbed the Lilly Seaport Innovation Center (LSC), the new site will expand the pharma’s U.S. footprint by 346,000 square feet and will be able to house 500 scientists and researchers. The LSC can also accommodate 200 staff from within the innovation hub Lilly Gateway Labs, which the pharma uses to connect earlier stage biotechs with its platforms and expertise.

The LSC will work on advancing RNA- and DNA-based therapies while also allotting some its resources to discovering new drug targets for Lilly’s priority disease areas, such as diabetes, obesity and cardiovascular diseases. The pharma will also leverage the LSC for R&D in neurodegeneration and chronic pain.

Daniel Skovronsky, chief scientific officer and president of Lilly Research Laboratories, in a statement said that the opening of the LSC will allow the pharma to collaborate “with leading institutions and new talent to continue delivering transformative medicines for the people who need them the most.”

With the LSC’s opening, Lilly brings the obesity competition closer to its chief rival Novo Nordisk, which in February 2024 opened an R&D site in the Boston area, according to the Boston Business Journal. The pharma first announced this expansion in March 2023, revealing at the time that the site will similarly focus on genetic therapies.

Lilly has steadily been gaining ground on Novo in the weight-loss drug race. In the second quarter of 2024, Lilly’s product sales impressed investors by easily beating consensus forecasts. Meanwhile, investors found Novo’s performance disappointing in Q2, with its shares dropping more than 7% shortly after the pharma released its earnings report.

