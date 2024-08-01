Lilly says weight loss drug cut heart failure risk by 38% in trial

Aug 1 (Reuters) – Trial results show Eli Lilly’s (LLY.N) weight loss drug Zepbound reduces the risk of hospitalization, death and other outcomes for obese adults with a common type of heart failure, the company said on Thursday as it continues to build a case for the medication’s wider health benefits.

The drug, also known as tirzepatide, reduced the risk of a composite of heart failure urgent visit or hospitalization, oral diuretic intensification or cardiovascular death by 38% compared to a placebo.