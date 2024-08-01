Lilly says weight loss drug cut heart failure risk by 38% in trial

Eli Lilly

Aug 1 (Reuters) – Trial results show Eli Lilly’s (LLY.N) weight loss drug Zepbound reduces the risk of hospitalization, death and other outcomes for obese adults with a common type of heart failure, the company said on Thursday as it continues to build a case for the medication’s wider health benefits.
 
The drug, also known as tirzepatide, reduced the risk of a composite of heart failure urgent visit or hospitalization, oral diuretic intensification or cardiovascular death by 38% compared to a placebo.
 
The trial enrolled 731 patients across 10 countries who have heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and obesity.
 
The condition “accounts for nearly half of all heart failure cases, and in the U.S. almost 60% of those impacted also live with obesity,” Jeff Emmick, Lilly senior vice president, product development, said in a statement.
 
