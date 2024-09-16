Lilly secures FDA nod for eczema therapy, eyes launch in ‘coming weeks’

The FDA on Friday signed off on Eli Lilly’s therapeutic antibody lebrikizumab for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. Lilly will market the therapy under the brand name Ebglyss.

Ebglyss is administered via a subcutaneous injection that can be given with or without topical corticosteroids, and is indicated for adults or children aged 12 years and above who weigh at least 40 kg. Lilly expects to make Ebglyss available in the U.S. in the “coming weeks,” according to its news release, and will work with insurers and health providers to ensure patient access to the treatment. Lilly also has available support programs, including co-pay assistance, for eligible insured patients.

Daniel Skovronsky, CSO and president of Lilly Research Laboratories, said in a statement that Ebgylss’ approval can help patients mitigate some of the unpredictability of symptoms. “Ebglyss offers a targeted approach to reduce a main cause of eczema inflammation,” he said, adding that the treatment provides long-lasting symptom relief with a convenient once-monthly maintenance dose.

Designed to selectively target and neutralize IL-13, Ebglyss is a monoclonal antibody that disrupts the type 2 inflammation cascade in the skin, in turn effectively addressing an underlying disease pathway in eczema. Ebglyss has high binding affinity for IL-13 and a slow dissociation rate.

Read the full article on BioSpace.