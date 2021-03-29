https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/U.S.-hospitals-to-restrict-Lilly-COVID-19-antibody-treatment-due-to-limited-supply-Reuters-11-17-20.jpeg 251 370 Andrew Humphreys https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Andrew Humphreys2021-03-29 09:07:062021-03-29 11:37:18Lilly-Vir's Covid-19 antibody combo reduces viral load in study
Lilly-Vir’s COVID-19 antibody combo reduces viral load in study
(Reuters) – Antibody treatments from Eli Lilly and Vir Biotech reduced viral load in low-risk COVID-19 patients, results from a mid-stage trial showed on Monday.
The trial is testing Lilly’s bamlanivimab given in combination with Vir and partner GlaxoSmithKline’s VIR-7831, the companies said.
The antibodies combination demonstrated a 70% reduction in viral load at day seven compared to placebo, the companies said.
