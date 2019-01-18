Ad Header

(Reuters) – Eli Lilly and Co said on Friday its cancer treatment Lartruvo, approved on an accelerated basis in 2016, failed to improve patient survival in a long-term study and will no longer be prescribed, driving shares down nearly 3 percent.

