Lilly’s cancer therapy Lartruvo fails study, shares drop
(Reuters) – Eli Lilly and Co said on Friday its cancer treatment Lartruvo, approved on an accelerated basis in 2016, failed to improve patient survival in a long-term study and will no longer be prescribed, driving shares down nearly 3 percent.
