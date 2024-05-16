Lilly’s weekly insulin as effective as daily doses in studies

May 16 (Reuters) – Eli Lilly (LLY.N) said on Thursday its once-weekly insulin injection, efsitora, showed blood sugar reduction that was consistent with commonly used daily insulins across two studies in patients with type 2 diabetes.

Lilly and Novo Nordisk (NOVOb.CO) are both developing weekly injections for long-acting insulins that could reduce the treatment burden for patients with diabetes.

Novo’s weekly injection, insulin icodec, has been recommended for approval in Europe and is under regulatory review in the United States. Advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration are set to meet next week to discuss Novo’s application for approval.