Lipid Lurkers warning: Esperion-GSW collab in digital first marketing campaign

Today Esperion announced a new campaign to educate patients about the cardiovascular risks of uncontrolled or under-controlled LDL cholesterol.

“The Lipid Lurkers campaign was developed as a visual way to bring high LDL cholesterol to life and help patients understand and become better educated on the havoc that too much bad cholesterol is causing inside their artery walls,” said Eric Warren, R.Ph., Esperion’s chief commercial officer in a press release. “The Lipid Lurker campaign aims to demonstrate that patients can empower themselves to ‘Take Control of Their Lipid Lurkers’. This message is underscored by the graphic of the patient throwing the Lipid Lurkers in the trash.”

Esperion’s digital-first strategy intends to increase awareness through digital channels (search, direct, lifestyle, and programmatic display), social (Facebook and Instagram), and email. The campaign’s Lipid Lurkers will also be included in HCP point-of-care materials in offices, patient brochures, and waiting room videos.

The company’s marketing team has been working with GSW, and the agency created the Lipid Lurker characters design. “Our target audience in the U.S. are adults who have been diagnosed with high LDL-C who cannot take statins, cannot optimize their statin, or their statin dose is optimized, but they are not at the LDL-C level that their HCP desires,” said Warren.

FDA recently approved a label expansion for Esperion’s NEXLETOL and NEXLIZET, making them the only non-statins for reducing cardiovascular events for primary prevention patients. “With our expanded label, we have broadened our focus to not only include patients who had have already had a cardiovascular event, but now also those who are at risk of their first event,” said Warren, with the company noting that the treatable population is now more than 70 million U.S. patients.