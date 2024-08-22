Liquidia challenges regulatory exclusivity for rival’s inhaled drug

Aug 22 (Reuters) – Liquidia (LQDA.O) has filed a legal challenge to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s decision to grant a three-year exclusivity to United Therapeutics’ (UTHR.O) inhaled drug used to treat lung disorders, the drugmaker said on Thursday.

The FDA on Monday delayed a traditional approval for Liquidia’s Yutrepia, which means that the company can only launch the drug once patents on United’s Tyvaso DPI expire in May 2025.