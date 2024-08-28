Lisa Jordan joins Citrus Health Group to expand market access and patient services capabilities

Citrus Health Group, Inc., has hired talented healthcare agency professional Lisa Jordan as President, Citrus Engage. Lisa joins Citrus from Havas Gemini, where she was Executive Vice President, Business Growth, Client Services. Lisa will report to Neil Matheson, CEO, Citrus Health Group.

“Citrus helps clients navigate the pathway from molecule to medicine, solving the challenges at each decision point, derisking launch success, and bringing a range of services to our clients at their time of need,” stated Matheson. “Lisa has more than 15 years’ experience communicating the value of medicines to all stakeholders, ultimately resulting in patient access and improved outcomes, and I am excited to work with Lisa to continue to build this critical part of our comprehensive service offering under the Citrus Engage banner,” added Matheson.

“I am excited to contribute to the amazing growth that Citrus is achieving through their understanding that each client has specific needs requiring a focused strategy, deliberate and purposeful deployment of resources, and a commitment to excellence in tactical delivery,” commented Jordan. “As a mother of a chronically sick child, I understand the challenges of caring for someone with a complex medical condition as well as the burden that comes with day-to-day management. I strive to understand the complexities of the healthcare system to find solutions that are impactful to all stakeholders—that is my WHY,” added Jordan.

About Citrus Health Group, Inc.

Citrus Health Group’s mission is to effectively communicate science to support product value and ultimately make a positive impact on patients’ lives. We amplify the reach of meaningful science to establish value, and our holistic approach to medical communications and market access helps our partners communicate their science and real-world evidence to drive the value proposition of their products.

We are driven by science and powered by passion, and with a deep understanding of product data, we communicate with key stakeholders in compelling and engaging ways with a unique balance of innovation and tradition. We help our clients advance healthcare and make a positive impact on patient lives because all patients should have access to life-changing care.