L&M Healthcare Communications Expands its Speakers Bureau

Mountainside, NJ, December 3, 2019 – L&M Healthcare Communications (L&M), a full-service Medical Communications and Speakers Bureau Agency located in Mountainside, N.J., today announced an agreement with Command Central, a division of VMLY&R in New York to assume management of all its Speakers Bureau accounts.

Through the first quarter of 2020, L&M will take over the day-to-day business of all Command Central Speakers Bureau clients, transitioning them to its proprietary STARS (Speaker Tracking and Reporting System) online portal.

“We are excited about this significant expansion of our Speakers Bureau’s footprint and the enhancement of our valuable roster of clients,” added Adam Margolis, CEO of L&M. “Our firm is a premier boutique provider of Speakers Bureau services to the segment of clients who wish to launch and support a strategic and targeted bureau in an era when service, technology, compliance and cost effectiveness all need to operate seamlessly together. We can’t wait to bring this level of commitment and excitement to Command Central’s valued clients.”

Margolis continued, “Promotional Speaker Programs remain a vital element in the lifecycle of a brand and of particular utility in the area of specialty products. Despite a wide range of challenges—from transparency laws, compliance rules, attendance, institutional limits on KOLs, to ROI — speaker bureaus remain the most effective way to get somebody’s uninterrupted attention.” “The programs bring a credibility factor to core marketing messages for key HCPs who are open to scientific exchange. Additionally, they provide a forum for a willing audience to take part in a dynamic scientific exchange with their peers that’s also promotional.” He concluded.

Established in 2005, L&M is an independent speakers bureau and medical communications agency delivering a highly compliant and customized service for clients to ensure a seamless and engaging program. With a blend of the latest bureau portal technology and personalized customer service, L&M offers the best of old and new, making the process of managing a Speakers Bureau uncomplicated, comprehensive and compliant.

Media Contact:

Kristal Hyer

908-588-9121

Kristal.Hyer@LMHCare.com