https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/Lonza-partners-with-Anthos-Therapeutics-for-thrombosis-treatment-Reuters-6-11-20.jpeg 235 370 Andrew Humphreys https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Andrew Humphreys2020-06-11 01:28:502020-06-11 03:25:36Lonza partners with Anthos Therapeutics for thrombosis treatment
ZURICH (Reuters) – Lonza has signed a partnership agreement with Anthos Therapeutics, the Swiss company said on Thursday, to develop and manufacture an antibody treatment for blood clots.
Anthos, a biotech created by Blackstone Life Sciences and Novartis, will get access to Lonza’s drug substance, drug product and labeling/packaging services to speed the launch of Abelacimab, a treatment for patients at risk of thrombosis.
Reporting by John Revill; editing by Thomas Seythal
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Reuters source: