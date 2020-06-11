Lonza partners with Anthos Therapeutics for thrombosis treatment

ZURICH (Reuters) – Lonza has signed a partnership agreement with Anthos Therapeutics, the Swiss company said on Thursday, to develop and manufacture an antibody treatment for blood clots.

Anthos, a biotech created by Blackstone Life Sciences and Novartis, will get access to Lonza’s drug substance, drug product and labeling/packaging services to speed the launch of Abelacimab, a treatment for patients at risk of thrombosis.

